Bowerman Airport to close for two months this summer

HOQUIAM, Washington — There’s never a good time to close an airport for an extended period of time.

On the Pacific Coast of Washington, the summer is vital to airport operations. And yet, a drainage project at the Port of Grays Harbor’s Bowerman Airport will prompt a full closure of the runway, main taxiway, fuel island, and apron from July 8, 2019, through Sept. 4, 2019.

Bowerman Airport. (Photo Courtesy Port of Grays Harbor)

The project includes the regrading of runway and taxiway shoulders, as well as the area between the runway and taxiway to move water away from those surfaces, according to airport officials.

Much of the drainage infrastructure in that area will be removed and replaced with additional catch basins and existing outfalls will be cleaned and repaired as necessary.

After completion, the area will be seeded and returned to a grass-covered surface.

Edge lighting along the runway will be replaced and the segmented navigation circle repaired.

The improvements should dramatically reduce the frequency, amount, and duration of surface water at the airport, officials note.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience the closure may cause to our aviation community, both locally and beyond,” stated Business and Trade Development Assistant Shannon Anderson. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during construction and we are confident the drainage project improvements will be a benefit for Bowerman Airport users for decades to come.”

The project cost is $2,412,623.67, which will be shared by the FAA, Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation, and the Port of Grays Harbor. The project is the fourth of five phases since 2013. The final phase of the project, scheduled for 2023, will combine drainage improvements with resurfacing of the aprons and taxiways around the hangars, officials said.