Affordable drill-powered aircraft tug available

Sporty’s now has available the GoTow Tug, which works with or without wheel pants.

The GoTow is a drill-powered tug, made of lightweight aluminum. To operate the GoTow, the operator stands on a platform, providing the needed weight for the drive wheel, while a heavy-duty drill (sold separately) provides the power needed to move your airplane.

The tug on a Cirrus.

The steerable wheel makes it easy to maneuver in tight places, Sporty’s officials note.

The GoTow works with most Cessna, Cirrus, and Van’s aircraft without additional adapters and has an adjustable height and width to accommodate different aircraft. With an available adapter, the GoTow can be used with many other aircraft including models from Piper, Lancair, and Beech, according to Sporty’s officials.

The tug on a Cessna.

“An aircraft tug doesn’t have to weigh a ton, nor cost a ton,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “The GoTow is lightweight, powerful, and steerable.”

Two carrying handles make positioning and attaching the GoTow easy, officials say. Two wheels on the back of the platform allow you to roll the GoTow to and from the nose wheel.

The GoTow works with a power drill of 18V or greater with a ½” chuck and boasts a typical tow speed of 12 ft/min on the drill’s low setting and 42 ft/min on the drill’s high setting. The maximum airplane weight for the GoTow is 3,600 pounds.

The GoTow drill-powered tug is priced at $1,695.