Get your ADS-B rebate now before they run out

Only a few hundred of the $500 GA Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) rebate reservations being offered by the FAA remain.

“Don’t miss this final opportunity to claim an equipage rebate and get ready to fly by Jan. 1, 2020,” FAA officials said in a prepared release.

The FAA relaunched its rebate program in October 2018 offering 9,792 reservations through Oct. 11, 2019, or as long as reservations remain available.

Fewer than 1,000 rebates remain as of May 10, according to FAA officials. The rate of rebates being claimed has doubled from about 70 a day to about 150 a day in the last week, they note.

“The agency may run out of rebates as early as next week,” officials warn.

The FAA rebates are available to encourage owners of fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft to equip with ADS-B Out avionics, which will be required in certain, controlled airspace beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

As with the earlier rebate program, the relaunched rebate program is available only to those who have not yet equipped their aircraft.

The FAA’s Equip ADS-B website lists FAA-certified ADS-B equipment and features an equipage database searchable by aircraft type and model.