Get your ADS-B rebate now before they run out

Only a few hundred of the $500 GA Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) rebate reservations being offered by the FAA remain.

“Don’t miss this final opportunity to claim an equipage rebate and get ready to fly by Jan. 1, 2020,” FAA officials said in a prepared release.

The FAA relaunched its rebate program in October 2018 offering 9,792 reservations through Oct. 11, 2019, or as long as reservations remain available.

Fewer than 1,000 rebates remain as of May 10, according to FAA officials. The rate of rebates being claimed has doubled from about 70 a day to about 150 a day in the last week, they note. 

“The agency may run out of rebates as early as next week,” officials warn.

The FAA rebates are available to encourage owners of fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft to equip with ADS-B Out avionics, which will be required in certain, controlled airspace beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

As with the earlier rebate program, the relaunched rebate program is available only to those who have not yet equipped their aircraft. 

The FAA’s Equip ADS-B website lists FAA-certified ADS-B equipment and features an equipage database searchable by aircraft type and model.

Comments

  1. Don’t hold your breath on 2020.

    A $500 rebate on a program that can cost 10 to a 100 times that, to do a useful ADS installation, that beyond nearby air-air traffic [which could have been done with a $100 ADS-B installation if done properly as originally envisioned], will still in FAA’s fouled up version will not actually provide useful future benefits in a revamped NextGen system, along with still needed ADS-C, and with data link, and RNP, and automated RNP based trajectory exchanges for separation.

    FAA’s foolish version of ADS-B is still seriously conceptually flawed from the outset (ridiculous propagation of an obsolete ATS “Pseudo radar” concept, still with vulnerability that a high school student could exploit?) ….and no diversity antenna yet [as Canada will likely require?].

    And Europe not even requiring small aircraft to even be equipped with ADS-B at all. And Australia and NZ not even having RTCA DO-260B compliance possibility [they have no absurd WAAS requirement]… and some DoD aircraft NEVER EVER equipping, for some of their aircraft types, and the others delaying to 2029 for good reason, …and airlines with an exemption 12555 to 2024??? etc etc etc.

    No thanks FAA. I’m not spending one dime on ADS-B yet, as it’s about to collapse next January. Take your $500 and send it to the treasury to write down the national debt, or spend it on a massive FAA reorganization, and “deep-state” house-cleaning, to finally get some aviation experienced people into FAA again, after we get a new Administrator. We’re tired of paying dues to GA lobby groups for self-serving and counterproductive propaganda, and more taxes just for avionics company and mod-shop welfare relief, that doesn’t actually fix NextGen [or GA] one iota, as must be plumber Joe, to grandmothers in Peoria fed up, still paying taxes for this NextGen fiasco, while on Social Security.

