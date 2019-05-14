General Aviation News

ADS-B rebates gone

by 4 Comments

Just days after the FAA warned airplane owners that there were just 1,000 ADS-B rebates remaining, agency officials report that all the $500 rebates have been reserved.

Should any of the reservations be returned, the agency will make them available each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on a first-come, first-served basis.

FAA logo

The rebates were made available to encourage owners of fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft to equip with ADS-B Out avionics, which will be required in certain controlled airspace by Jan. 1, 2020.

Since launching the program in September 2016, the FAA has offered 20,000 rebates to qualified applicants, officials note.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. Absolutely ridiculous situation..Many people including me were holding off as long as they could due to the cost and problems getting a time slot for installation, and now suddenly in 3 days the rebates are over with…?? Hardly a prudent move or a positive symbol of the FAA being for safety or helping the aviation community. Given the number of aircraft out there, 20,000 rebates were inadequate to start with…Each aircraft owner should receive this rebate as it is the FAA that is forcing the upgrade.

    Reply

    • Should the taxpayers also pay for or subsidize flight reviews, aircraft annuals, IFR chart subscriptions, navigation database subscriptions and pilot medicals?

      Reply

      • We are not talking here but ADS-B.

        I hope that I’m not expected to pay thousands of $ when the government insists they must transponder track my car and say without this transponder I can’t visit large cities.

        Nice for everyone to know when you are not home.

        The current benefit of transponders in non regulated airspace will be lost. Why maintain useless equipment?

        Reply

    • It was well known that the rebates were available in limited numbers. Now you are complaining that you missed out by your own delay.
      The rebates were designed to encourage early installation of ADS-B, not as a universal gift to all general aviation aircraft. FAA wanted to avoid untimely installations as the shops doing them would be overwhelmed by last minute holdouts.
      To the swift………!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners