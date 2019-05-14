ADS-B rebates gone

Just days after the FAA warned airplane owners that there were just 1,000 ADS-B rebates remaining, agency officials report that all the $500 rebates have been reserved.

Should any of the reservations be returned, the agency will make them available each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rebates were made available to encourage owners of fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft to equip with ADS-B Out avionics, which will be required in certain controlled airspace by Jan. 1, 2020.

Since launching the program in September 2016, the FAA has offered 20,000 rebates to qualified applicants, officials note.