Broken glasses lead to runway excursion

The private pilot stated that, during the flight, the right lens fell out of his eyeglasses.

Aware of powerlines at the approach end of the runway, and with his vision impaired, he flew a higher than normal landing approach to ensure obstacle clearance.

The Mooney M20J landed long, exited the end of the runway at the airport in Lakeway, Texas, and hit a stone mailbox, resulting in substantial damage.

The pilot reported there were no mechanical malfunctions or anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to attain a proper touchdown point during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s impaired vision due to his broken eyeglasses.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA198

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.