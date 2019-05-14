General Aviation News

Broken glasses lead to runway excursion

by 2 Comments

The private pilot stated that, during the flight, the right lens fell out of his eyeglasses.

Aware of powerlines at the approach end of the runway, and with his vision impaired, he flew a higher than normal landing approach to ensure obstacle clearance.

The Mooney M20J landed long, exited the end of the runway at the airport in Lakeway, Texas, and hit a stone mailbox, resulting in substantial damage.

The pilot reported there were no mechanical malfunctions or anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to attain a proper touchdown point during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s impaired vision due to his broken eyeglasses.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA198

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. So the guy’s glasses effectively came apart and he could not see clearly with one lens in and one out. And the right lens was out of his reach…

    I have had this happen, and have learned to use superglue on the screws. It keeps the screws from coming out, and because of the nature of superglue, will allow one to take the screw out if needed. And then put a drop back on the screw once replaced.

    And one needs to carry a backup set of glasses should one have to have them for any reason, such as they fell off your face while looking down, just in time for you to step on them…

    Reply

  2. Guess a go around and a fly-away to fix the glasses would have been too much to ask. Why do these guys resist the obvious and keep doing these things?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners