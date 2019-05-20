First Mid-Atlantic Stearman Fly-in held

Seven Stearmans and more than a dozen Stearman owners gathered at Stafford Regional Airport (KRMN) in Virginia on May 18, 2019, for the first fly-in of the Mid-Atlantic Stearman Association. The association hopes to make the fly-in an annual event.

According to Lee Fox, those attending admired each others’ planes and swapped knowledge and tips about Stearman maintenance and flying.

Four of the planes arrived in formation, he added.

For information about the new association, contact Dave Ellis at dellis1984@comcast.net.