New rules issued for recreational drone pilots

The FAA has issued new rules for recreational drone pilots, requiring them to get permission from the FAA — not local air traffic control towers — for flights in controlled airspace.

The rules also require recreational drone pilots to comply with all airspace restrictions, no matter where they are flying.

Printed in the Federal Register May 17, 2019, the new rules state that drone pilots “may fly in controlled airspace only at authorized fixed sites.”

The fixed sites, known as flying fields, are listed online at FAA.gov/UAS, and are depicted as blue dots on unmanned aircraft systems facilities maps.

The new rule also notes that FAA officials are upgrading the agency’s online system for providing authorization to commercial drone operations, the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), to eventually allow recreational drone pilots to receive automated authorizations to fly in controlled airspace.

“The FAA is committed to quickly implementing LAANC for recreational flyers,” agency officials said in the rule.

But during this interim period, FAA officials direct drone pilots to follow existing basic safety guidelines, including:

Keep your unmanned aircraft within your visual line-of-sight or within the visual line of sight of a visual observer who is co-located and in direct communication with you;

Do not fly above 400′ in uncontrolled (Class G) airspace;

Do not fly in controlled airspace without an FAA authorization;

Follow all FAA airspace restrictions, including special security instructions and temporary flight restrictions;

Never fly near other aircraft;

Always give way to all other aircraft;

Never fly over groups of people, public events, or stadiums full of people;

Never fly near emergency response activities;

Never fly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

FAA officials note that recreational drone pilots also should be able to explain to an FAA inspector or law enforcement official which safety guidelines they are following if flying under the exception for limited recreational unmanned aircraft operations.

The new rule also notes that the FAA is in the process of developing an aeronautical knowledge test for recreational drone pilots.