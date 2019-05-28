Proposed rule would create flexibility in maintenance training

The FAA recently published a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking that would allow aviation maintenance technician schools to use competency-based training and satellite training locations.

Comments on the new rule are due by June 17, 2019.

In 2015, the FAA published a notice of proposed rule making (NPRM) titled “Aviation Maintenance Technician Schools,” proposing to amend 14 CFR Part 147. Several public comments encouraged the FAA to consider allowing competency-based training in place of set minimum times and permitting the use of satellite training locations.

An AMT at Stevens Maintenance. (Photo courtesy Stevens Maintenance)

The FAA’s proposed rule will allow for completion of training based on knowledge and skill requirements, and will outline requirements for competency-based training programs, including mandatory competency assessments. This program would provide a method for students with previous experience in the field or similar fields to get credit for their skills and knowledge, explain officials with the National Business Aviation Association.

“This proposed rule would allow more flexibility for students with relevant experience,” said Zach Ungerleider, Textron Aviation aftermarket sales manager for Texas and Louisiana, an A&P, and a member of NBAA’s Young Professionals Council. “It would require skill assessments at specific stages and the student won’t move on until they’ve mastered those tasks. This is a very practical approach to maintenance training. You can only learn so much sitting in the classroom — skills are best taught through hands-on training.”

Permitting training at satellite training locations would allow Part 147 training providers to train at high schools or other locations. According to FAA officials, this change will expand the ability to recruit and educate future mechanics.

“NBAA supports the FAA’s expanded scope of the original NPRM, allowing competency-based training and training at satellite locations,” said Brian Koester, NBAA’s senior manager of flight operations and regulations. “These changes provide greater flexibility for training mechanics, which will help maintenance training providers meet the growing needs of the aviation industry.”

Public comments are due to the FAA on or before June 17, 2019. NBAA officials encourage maintenance training providers and others with an interest in maintenance training to submit practical recommendations for implementation, particularly regarding the specific requirements for competency-based training programs in §147.22.