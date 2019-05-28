Video: Behind the Wings with the Cessna 172

The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is the world’s most widely produced aircraft with more than 44,000 built. And it’s the focus of a new video in the Behind the Wings series from PBS with host Matthew Burchette from the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

The 26-minute video shows Matthew flying with a Metropolitan State University of Denver student over some of Denver’s most popular landmarks, learning about the desperate need for airline pilots, and getting a soup to nuts look at the 172 Skyhawk in Independence, Kansas.