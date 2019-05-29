Red Bull calls it quits for its air races

Red Bull has decided not to continue the Red Bull Air Race World Championship beyond the 2019 season.

Three races remain for this year: Kazan, Russia, June 15-16; Lake Balaton, Hungary, July 13-14; and Chiba, Japan, Sept. 7-8.

Kirby Chambliss (pictured) and Michael Goulian were the two U.S. pilots who competed in the Red Bull Air Race Championships. (Photo by Lisa F. Bentson)

“There have been more than 90 races since Red Bull Air Race began in 2003,” officials said in a prepared announcement. “These have given the world’s most exceptional pilots the opportunity to compete in high speed flying at low altitude with extreme maneuvers. The Red Bull Air Race provided sports entertainment of highest quality, but did not attract the level of outside interest as many other Red Bull events across the world.”