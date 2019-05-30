Plane hits helicopter during takeoff

The pilot reported that, during the takeoff roll, the Cessna 206 encountered a wind gust and veered left off the runway centerline.

The airplane became airborne. The pilot said he did not have “enough time” to avoid a parked helicopter. Subsequently, the left wing hit the helicopter.

He then reduced the engine power, and the airplane landed without further incident.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The automated weather observation system about five nautical miles from the accident site reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 230° at 12 knots, gusting to 17 knots. The pilot was departing on Runway 22 at the airport in Diamond Point, New York.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the takeoff roll with gusting wind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA307

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.