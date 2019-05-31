Window blows open during takeoff

The solo student pilot reported that, during the takeoff roll, the pilot’s side window blew open as full power was applied.

He added that he “reached over with [his] right hand to close [the] window,” but as he did so, the Cessna 150 veered off the runway at the airport in Newburyport, Massachusetts, into a wooded area and hit terrain.

The student pilot reported that he had noticed on previous flights that the window latch was loose and that he had planned to get it fixed, but had not done so.

Both wings sustained substantial damage.

The student pilot reported there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s decision to attempt to close the cockpit window during takeoff and his subsequent failure to maintain directional control.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA326

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.