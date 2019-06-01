Video: Do you know the difference between roger and wilco?

A video posted by Sporty’s in April 2019 gives a light-hearted review of pilot slang from senior flight instructor Charlie Masters. He explains many different slang terms, from the the difference between roger and wilco to the phrase you should never say on the radio.

“At the very least, you’ll be able to keep up with your fellow pilots at the next hangar flying session,” Sporty’s officials promise.

At just under seven minutes, it’s not only entertaining but educational.