Questions from the Cockpit: The Mile-High Club

Kathy, a non-pilot navigator from Texas, asks: Who founded the “Mile High Club?”

Embarrassing true story (but probably not the one you’re expecting): When I was first learning to fly at age 17, I really, really, really wanted a set of pilot’s wings. All pilots have wings, right?

Of course, then as now, most wings are military issue. There are no official GA Pilot wings. Anyway, looking through the latest issue of the Sporty’s Pilot Shop catalog at the flight school, I found a handsome set of pilot’s wings that said “Mile High Club” on them.

The accompanying descriptive text in the catalog was somewhat vague. It said something like “show your membership in this exclusive club.” Remember, this was before the Internet, so getting the real skinny on something mysterious wasn’t as easy as it is now.

Even though the pin said “club” on it, there was no membership requirement to buy the wings, so I assumed any pilot who flew more than a mile high above sea level was eligible to wear the wings. Easy for me, training in Colorado. I ordered a pair at once and wore them proudly on my new flight jacket.

Thank God my mother didn’t know what the Mile High Club really was.

Because, as most people know, the Mile High Club is slang for having had sex in an airplane. Well, sex in a plane in flight. It doesn’t count if you’re on the apron or in the hangar.

That’s just plane sex.

The official honor of being the first members of the Mile High Club, becoming its founders, goes to playboy inventor Lawrence Sperry, of Sperry Gyroscope fame, and Cynthia Polk, a New York socialite. In 1916, while Mr. Polk was off serving his country in World War I, Sperry was giving flying lessons to Mrs. Polk. Well, some sort of lessons, anyway. One fine November day, Sperry and Mrs. Polk were in a Curtiss flying boat that had been equipped with Sperry’s latest invention: The autopilot, a device that left Sperry’s hands free to do something other than fly the plane.

Apparently, one thing naturally led to another, something went wrong, and at an inauspicious moment, the plane took a nose drive and crash-landed in the drink. The two were rescued from the wreckage by a pair of duck hunters, who were surprised — to say the least — to find the pair buck naked. This would be even more fun, as a writer, if they had been deer hunters.

Anyway, Sperry claimed that the force of the impact “divested” them of their clothing. The headline in the tabloid press was: “Aerial Petting Ends in Wetting.”

Possibly to avoid concerns over the reliability of his autopilot, which could have made him lose his shirt (again), he let it out on the grapevine that during the couple’s maneuvering, he had bumped or thumped the gyro platform, deactivating the device.

But while Curtis and Polks’ aerial tryst is historically documented, are they really the first to get lucky in an aircraft? I doubt it.

By 1918 aviation as we know it was 15 years old. Sure, the autopilot made it easy, so long as you didn’t bump it or thump it in the process, but don’t underestimate human ingenuity, or the human knack for leveraging any new technology for carnal purposes. This thinking also ignores an older type of flying machine that provides plenty of room, lots of privacy, and the opportunity for lengthy hands-free operation.

The real founder of the Mile High Club was no doubt a wealthy Frenchman with a devilishly charming smile, a bottle of wine, and a hot air balloon.

Speaking of alcohol and aviation, next time on Questions from the Cockpit, we’re going to take a look at a high-flying highball.