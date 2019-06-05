Piper pilot runs over his friend

When the pilot taxied the Piper PA-28-235 to park, he was taxiing past his friend, who was using a camera to record the airplane.

The pilot felt a thump and could not see his friend, so he turned the airplane around and saw his friend lying on the ground.

The friend sustained serious injuries. The airplane sustained damage to the left wingtip. Weather at the time of the accident in Harrisonville, Missouri, was a clear sky with no restrictions to visibility.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain a safe distance between the airplane and a person on the ground, which resulted in serious injuries to the person.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA217

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.