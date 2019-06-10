Plane destroyed after hitting truck on runway

The pilot of the twin-engine airplane reported that, while on a visual approach for landing to the airport in Ingleside, Texas, he transmitted the appropriate radio calls and noted that all the Beech 58’s lights were illuminated.

He added that the airplane touched down about 400′ down the runway. That’s when he noticed a truck approaching the runway from the south.

The pilot saw the truck hesitate and then cross the runway towing a large trailer with a tractor loaded on the back. The pilot swerved the airplane to the left to avoid hitting the trailer, but the right wing hit the trailer. The airplane was destroyed by a post-impact fire.

After the collision, the truck driver apologized to the pilot, saying that he thought he could “beat” the airplane across the runway.

The truck driver reported that he looked both ways down the runway and did not observe any aircraft. He added that, while he was crossing, he saw an airplane. He accelerated the truck, but the airplane hit the end of the trailer.

The airport manager reported that the truck driver was not one of the airport’s employees but had volunteered, without compensation, to cut and bale hay at the far corner of the airport.

He added that all weather station or other repair technicians are escorted to their location by airport staff. He also reported that this was the first time that he had allowed the truck driver to cut hay on the airfield and that he had thoroughly briefed the driver to stay 50′ away from the runway.

The driver reported to the airport manager that he took the quicker and drier route instead of taking the longer and safer route because he was concerned with getting his truck and trailer stuck in an area that was known to be more saturated after the previous night’s precipitation.

In an effort to improve safety, the Precinct 4 Commissioner created a standard operating procedure that encompassed operating procedures, training curriculum, and a training manual that was derived from Advisory Circular 150/5210-20 Change 1.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inability to avoid a collision with an unauthorized vehicle on the runway during the landing roll and the truck driver’s decision to cross the runway in front of the airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA365

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.