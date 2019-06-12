Pilot dies when hand-propping goes awry

The pilot prepared to hand-prop the Aeronca, which was not equipped with an electrical starter, by tying the tail down with a nylon rope.

He then hand-propped the engine, which started at a high power setting.

The airplane moved forward, breaking the rope, and continued to taxi in circles.

The pilot and another individual tried to stop the airplane, however the propeller struck the pilot, resulting in fatal injuries.

The airplane eventually came to stop farther down the runway at the airport in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper starting procedure before hand propping the engine, and his subsequent attempt to stop the moving airplane, which resulted in him being struck by the propeller.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA234

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.