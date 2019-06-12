Video: Flying in a 1942 Stearman

Dmitry Kudryn of the Crave Life YouTube channel travels to Walla Walla, Washington, to take a flight in a 1942 Boeing Stearman with the owner Mark Small.

Mark and his wife Kathleen operate the Honor Project, which is a non-profit set up to fly veterans around the Walla Walla Valley in Eastern Washington in honor of their service to our great nation.

“This experience gives our warriors the experience of the open cockpit in the aircraft many of them trained to serve our nation in,” Dmitry says. “Big thank you for taking such great care of our heroes. Without them we wouldn’t be living the life we do or enjoying the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Let’s get strapped in behind the beautiful 9 Cylinder Pratt & Whitney BT13 450HP radial engine and take the PT-17 Stearman to the skies,” he adds.