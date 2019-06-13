Bird strike brings down Cessna 172

The pilot was in the pattern at the airport in Roseburg, Oregon, performing touch-and-go landings.
During a left descending turn from downwind to base, about 10 large birds came into view below the Cessna 172’s nose. He recalled that they appeared quickly and that he was unable to take evasive action.
He heard and felt a strike, followed by “an appreciable drag on the left side.”
He also saw visible damage to the left wing.
He landed the airplane without further incident. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing ribs and leading edge.
Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a bird during the approach.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA373
This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.