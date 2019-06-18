General Aviation News

Loss of engine power fatal for passenger

by 1 Comment

The pilot and passenger were departing on a cross-country flight in the Piper PA-28.

Shortly after takeoff, the engine experienced a partial loss of power and the airplane would not climb.

The pilot chose to perform a forced landing to a road in Fort Myers, Florida. The plane hit a building, then the ground, then caught on fire. The passenger died in the crash, while the pilot was seriously injured.

The airplane was operated by a flying club. On two separate occasions before the accident, two different pilots experienced a loss of engine power in the airplane.

About a month before the accident, a pilot experienced a partial loss of engine power shortly after takeoff. He landed the airplane on the remaining runway.

Following that incident, a maintenance inspection revealed no anomalies.

Maintenance personnel flushed both right and left fuel tanks, installed new fuel cap seals, drained the carburetor fuel bowl, cleaned and inspected the fuel filter, and flushed the fuel lines. A subsequent test run of the engine revealed no anomalies.

Another pilot reported that, about two weeks before the accident, while in cruise flight at 8,000′, the engine experienced a total loss of power. He was able to restart the engine at an altitude of 3,000′ and uneventfully performed a precautionary landing. A subsequent maintenance inspection did not reveal any anomalies.

Post-accident examination of the engine did not reveal any pre-impact mechanical malfunctions. Continuity of the crankshaft and camshaft were observed during manual rotation of the engine and the interiors of each cylinder revealed no anomalies.

However, postimpact fire damage precluded a thorough examination of the ignition, fuel, and induction systems, and the reason for the partial loss of engine power could not be determined based on the available information.

Probable cause: A partial loss of engine power during initial climb for reasons that could not be determined because extensive fire damage precluded thorough examination of the engine and its associated systems.

NTSB Identification: ERA17FA210

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. This is really sad and did not need to happen. I know I’m playing armchair quarterback here, but there is no mention of maintenance checking the fuel pumps or the primer lines for leaks. I have a PA28-180 and I once experienced fuel pressure going to zero during a run-up. I quickly discovered that a leaking check-valve in the electric boost pump was causing fuel to back-up so that the engine driven fuel pump was simply pumping fuel back to the gascolator. Replacing the electric fuel pump solved the problem.

    I would never accept a maintenance sign-off that found no anomalies (twice!) after pilots experienced engine power loss. There is no indication of checking ignition are any of the other critical components. Two pilots reported issues that were never solved and the third set of occupants ended up paying a price.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners