Caravan retrofitted with electric engine

AeroTEC, an independent company focused on aerospace testing, engineering, and certification, has teamed with magniX to test the magniX 750 horsepower magni500 all-electric propulsion system on a Cessna Caravan 208B.

Officials with the two companies say they hope to begin flight testing by the end of 2019.

According to AeroTEC President and Founder Lee Human, his company is responsible for the magni500-powered 208B’s modification design, integration, and flight test.

“Retrofitting an iconic workhorse like the Cessna Caravan for the first time is no small feat. Through our work with AeroTEC, we are committed to meeting and exceeding expectations of our solution so we can continue to advance electric aviation,” said magniX CEO, Roei Ganzarski. “Electrifying existing aircraft enables flexible, clean air travel and package-delivery options at a fraction of the cost. And for operators not ready to make the leap into new, clean-sheet, all-electric aircraft, retrofitting the Cessna Caravan provides a solution that allows them to reap the benefits of clean, cost-effective aviation in a shorter time frame.”

Integration design and manufacturing of the magniX propulsion system was started in spring and is progressing on schedule. Aircraft modifications are underway at the AeroTEC Flight Test Center in Moses Lake, Washington, with first flight scheduled before the end of this year.