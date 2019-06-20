Equipment failure leads to fuel starvation

The pilot reported that, during initial climb after takeoff, the amateur-built airplane’s engine experienced a partial loss of power.

As he attempted to return to the airport in Canon City, Colorado, the engine lost total power.

He conducted a forced landing on rough terrain, during which the right wing and fuselage sustained damage.

Post-accident examination of the engine revealed that the fuel hose from the left wing tank had deteriorated from the inside, which would have restricted the flow of fuel to the engine and led to fuel starvation and the subsequent loss of engine power.

Probable cause: Fuel starvation due to the deterioration of a fuel hose.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA236

This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.