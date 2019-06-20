General Aviation News

Planes, cars, live music and more at S27

by Leave a Comment

Several hundred people attended the annual open house at Kalispell City Airport (S27) in Montana on June 15, 2019.

Besides a fly-in, there was also classic car and motorcycle and boat displays, reports Glenn Brasch, the man behind AirportCourtesyCars.com and a frequent contributor to General Aviation News.

“Numerous vendors exhibited their wares, along with food vendors,” he said. “Live music entertained the crowds of several hundred people who attended.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners