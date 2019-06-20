Planes, cars, live music and more at S27

Several hundred people attended the annual open house at Kalispell City Airport (S27) in Montana on June 15, 2019.

Besides a fly-in, there was also classic car and motorcycle and boat displays, reports Glenn Brasch, the man behind AirportCourtesyCars.com and a frequent contributor to General Aviation News.

“Numerous vendors exhibited their wares, along with food vendors,” he said. “Live music entertained the crowds of several hundred people who attended.”