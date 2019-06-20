Video: Bush planes at the Reno Air Races

A new video from Trent Palmer reveals that the Reno Air Races will be hosting the STOL Drag Races this year. The video shows the bush pilots training at the Reno pylon racing school and doing some demonstration flying.
