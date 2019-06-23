Picture of the Day: Fun flying

Donald Dugas submitted the following photo and note: “Retired United Airlines Captain Don Dugas departs Punta Gorda Airport in Florida in his 1975 Cessna 150M taildragger. This is the 100-hp version as all of his flying is in good weather at sea level airports. His former work airplane was a Boeing 747-400.”

