Flight Design names new distributor for Southeast USA

Flight Design, manufacturer of the CT light-sport aircraft, and the new F2 LSA and F4 certified aircraft, has reached a new distribution agreement with Ameravia of Miami, Florida.

Located at the Miami Executive Airport (KTMB), Ameravia has been in business for more than 10 years. It will manage Florida, Southern Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Continental United States, all Central America, and all South America except Brazil.

“We have been associated with Flight Design since we started our aviation businesses,” said Chris Benaiges, CEO of Ameravia. “We have expanded our business with the addition of the distribution of Vulcanair Aircraft in the U.S. and desired to rejoin Flight Design general aviation and their new ownership as the timing seem great for both enterprises. We are looking forward to the new F2 and the four seat F4.”

Ameravia has created a new Aero Club featuring affordable new and late model aircraft initially based at the Miami Executive airport. The Ameravia Aero Club is currently offering a new CTLSi and a new Vulcanair V1 for their members and is planning to expand to other locations.

The Aero Club was the dream of Ameravia’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mike McMann, a veteran of the general aviation business.

“We are very excited to be a regional distributor for Flight Design and we think the F2 will be the perfect plane for our individual owner, fleet sales and Aero Club customers,” said Mike. “I’ve known the folks at Flight Design USA for nearly 15 years and we are looking forward to helping expand their business both here in the Southeast USA and South America as well.”