Top 10 causes of fatal GA accidents

In the latest information from the FAA, officials looked at the top causes of fatal accidents in general aviation from 2001 to 2015.
Not surprisingly, loss of control in flight tops the list.
Loss of control can happen because an aircraft enters a speed outside of its normal flight envelope, which can quickly create a stall or spin danger.
According to FAA officials, there is one fatal accident involving loss of control every 5.5 days.
However, from 2008 to 2017, fatal accidents from controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) — another leading cause of general aviation accidents — were reduced by about half.
One reason for that is work by the General Aviation Joint Steering Committee, as well as the Fly Safe outreach campaign to prevent dangerous loss of control (LOC) situations.
It seems to be working. For the first time in years, preventing loss of control accidents was not included on the 2019 Most Wanted List by the NTSB.
What other causes of accidents are on the list?
- Loss of control in flight
- Controlled flight into terrain
- System component failure — engine
- Fuel
- Unknown
- System component failure — non-engine
- Unintended flight into instrument meteorological conditions
- Mid-air collisions
- Low altitude operations
- Other
