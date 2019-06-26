First flight: Flight Design F2e

The first public flight of the Flight Design F2e took place at the Strausberg Airfield in Germany June 5, 2019. The aircraft, based on the newly developed F2 from Flight Design, is equipped with an electric propulsion system.

Flight Design created the F2e with partners Siemens eAircraft, the manufacturer and developer of the propulsion technology, and APUS, a Strausberg-based company specializing in the development and integration of sustainable propulsion systems in aviation.

The F2e.

“The project serves to gain knowledge on environmentally friendly flight with innovative propulsion concepts and on the safe integration of energy storage systems within the airframe,” company officials said in a prepared release. “It represents the basis for further Flight Design development and certification of a practical electric aircraft. The F2e is based on standard components that are used in the Rotax 912iS powered F2 variant.”

The Flight Design F2 is a high-wing strutless design that is largely manufactured using carbon fiber composite technology.

The propulsion system includes the 55 kW electric direct drive SP55D, an inverter and the modular control system EPUIII consisting of the Vehicle Control Unit, Cockpit Control Unit, Battery System Master and Power Supply Unit.

The propulsion system has been tested in laboratory and ground tests, as well as flight tested for hundreds of flight hours under the supervision of Siemens eAircraft, company officials noted.

Flight Design CEO Lars Joerges (L) and Siemens eAircraft’s Frank Anton show off the electric propulsion unit in F2e during the 2019 Aero show.

During the first flight, energy consumption for takeoff and cruise was within the expected range, and the temperatures in the system were more positive than expected, company officials report.

Flight Design, Siemens and APUS are working with international authorities to simplify the certification of electric aircraft, officials added. These include the development of regulations for propulsion and energy storage.