Pilot flies into wires

The pilot reported that, during a positioning flight, he was flying along a highway near Morgan, Utah, at about 500′, when the Aero Commander CallAir struck transmission wires.
He turned back to the departure airport and landed without further incident.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.
The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
According to an employee of the power company, the transmission wires were about 93′ to 100′ above the ground.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid transmission wires.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA371
This June 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
