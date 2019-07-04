Stinson hits corn stalks after forced landing

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Stinson SR9 reported that he performed a precautionary landing in a bean field near Bode, Iowa, due to a rough-running engine.

He then had an airframe & powerplant mechanic look at the airplane and perform multiple engine run-ups. The rough-running engine was determined to be caused by carburetor ice.

The pilot then loaded his two passengers into the airplane and attempted to take off from the bean field. He added that, as the airplane began to gain altitude, it approached the end of the field. The landing gear hit corn stalks in an adjacent field, descended into the corn field, and came to rest inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and empennage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to take off from an unimproved bean field with insufficient length for the airplane to clear adjacent corn stalks.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA433

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.