Aspen’s Evolution MAX PFD and MFD STC’d

Aspen Avionics has received an FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) on its line of Evolution MAX primary and multi-function displays.

“With redesigned electronics and new glass, the Evolution MAX series displays offer a bolder and brighter display with higher reliability and several customer-requested functions, such as font and window enlargement and increased processing speeds, all while retaining Aspen’s unique form factor design that keeps installation costs down,” company officials said in a prepared release.

New Evolution MAX units and MAX upgrade units are now shipping.

The MAX display upgrade program provides current owners of Aspen equipment an opportunity to upgrade their existing EFIS system regardless of age or condition, company officials note. Owners will “receive the latest avionics glass technology, hardware, faster processing speeds and receive a new two-year warranty at the approximate cost of a steam gauge overhaul,” they add.

Additionally, Aspen owners may remove their existing vacuum back-up systems if they upgrade from a single Aspen Pro MAX PFD to an Evolution 2000 MAX system (Pro MAX PFD, MFD1000 MAX multi-function display (MFD) or to an Evolution 2500 system (Pro MAX PFD, MFD1000 MAX, MFD500 MAX) if an optional external battery is purchased, officials advise.

Aspen also offers an upgrade path from the EFD1000 E5 Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI). Starting at the list price of $4,995, the E5 is upgradable to a full TSO’d MAX display.

All MAX series displays can be configured for one, two, or three units. Customers can choose to upgrade or purchase a single MAX PFD, then later add MAX MFD displays, company officials said. They note that legacy Evolution and Evolution MAX displays cannot be intermixed in a cockpit installation.

New Evolution MAX Pricing

Single Evolution 1000 PFD MAX: $9,995

Evolution 1000 Pro Plus MAX PFD (Includes Synthetic Vision and Angle of Attack): $13,485

Evolution MFD1000 MAX Multi-function display: $8,995

Evolution MFD500 MAX Multi-function display: $5,495.

Fixed Wing Multi-Display System Pricing

Evolution 1500 (EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD, MFD500 MAX Multi-function display): $13,995

Evolution 2000 (EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD, MFD1000 MAX Multi-function display): $16,995*

Evolution 2500 (EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD, MFD1000 MAX, 500 MAX MFD): $19,995 (add $1,000 External Battery)

Evolution MAX Upgrade Pricing

Single Evolution 1000 PFD MAX:$4,995

Evolution 1500/2000 MAX: $6,995 (EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD with MFD500 or MAX1000 MFD)

Evolution 2500 MAX: $7,995 (EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD, MFD1000 MAX, MFD500 MAX MFD)

Features of the MAX series: