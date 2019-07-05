Formation flight ends badly

The pilots reported that, following a formation flight and the landing of four airplanes at the airport in Spokane, Washington, while taxiing to park, the lead airplane reduced power to idle, and the engine quit.

After multiple attempts to restart the engine, the lead pilot signaled the other pilots to pass on the left side and continue to park.

As the second airplane taxied past, the third airplane followed.

The pilots added that the third airplane’s pilot had limited forward visibility due to the nose attitude of the airplane and that the pilot was unaware that the lead airplane was stationary. Subsequently, the third airplane, an RV-3A passed the lead airplane with insufficient clearance, which resulted in the third airplane’s right wing hitting the lead airplane’s left elevator and the third airplane’s propeller striking the lead airplane’s left wing.

The lead airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and left elevator.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate clearance and visual lookout while taxiing, which resulted in his airplane colliding with the stationary airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA458B

