First Airport Appreciation Day in 16 years

PORT ANGELES, Washington – The William F. Fairchild International Airport (KCLM) hosted its first Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-in after a 16-year hiatus on June 22, 2019.

“Wind and low cloud cover contributed to a slow start, but the afternoon cleared up a bit allowing a few more visitors to come by,” noted Daniel Gase, Airport Manager. “A few highlights included the arrival of the local US Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter, a US Army NG UH-60 Blackhawk with four Army Special Forces paratroopers who jumped in to the event from 950’ at center field, and a brief visit by a Global Express 5000 stopping by to clear customs in the middle of the day.”

Looking west over KCLM.

Back seater David, grandson of airport manager Dan Gase, celebrated the Appreciation Day by turning 13-years-old and taking a ride in a T-6.

U.S. Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter was a popular attraction at show center.

The Sequim EAA Chapter 430 flew 90 kids as part of a Young Eagles program.

Organizers estimate the crowd at 2,500 visitors and close to 35 aircraft.

“We heard that dozens of aircraft around the Puget Sound were grounded due to IFR weather conditions,” continued Gase. “We learned a lot and will be excited to provide an even grander event next year.”