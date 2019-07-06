Video: Return of the warriors

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist, recently posted a new video to YouTube of the arrival of five World War II fighters at Nampa, Idaho, as they fly in from the Lewiston, Idaho, air show on June 30, 2019.

A history of the Mustang line is represented by a P-51A, P-51D, and rare P-51H. Both of Warhawk Air Museum’s P-40s also touch down on their home airfield.

But the museum’s P-51C Mustang “Boise Bee” sustained damage from a landing gear mishap in Lewiston and could not make the flight. Plans are already underway for its return to flight.

The Beechcraft Super King Air was lead ship for the formation and carried a VIP — World War II fighter pilot and postwar test pilot Bud Anderson, who was a guest of honor at the Lewiston show.