Picture of the Day: From fixed-wing to rotor

Robert Hirschfield submitted the following photo and note: “With more than 3,000 fixed wing hours, I spent many months getting my helicopter rating. This is my first flight as a private pilot helicopter in a Robinson R-44. Photo is by my partner Christina Alexa.”

