Don’t let your ADS-B rebate expire

FAA officials remind general aviation pilots who reserved a $500 rebate to install ADS-B in their aircraft that they have just 90 days from the time the reservation was made to install the new avionics.

If the equipment isn’t installed by that deadline, their rebate will expire and be made available to other aircraft owners.

In June, the FAA issued the last of 20,000 $500 rebate reservations offered to general aviation aircraft owners. Since then, returned or expired reservations are made available each Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can check if reservations are available on the FAA’s website. Scroll down to Step 2 to find the link.