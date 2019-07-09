General Aviation News

Don’t let your ADS-B rebate expire

by Leave a Comment

FAA officials remind general aviation pilots who reserved a $500 rebate to install ADS-B in their aircraft that they have just 90 days from the time the reservation was made to install the new avionics.

If the equipment isn’t installed by that deadline, their rebate will expire and be made available to other aircraft owners.

In June, the FAA issued the last of 20,000 $500 rebate reservations offered to general aviation aircraft owners. Since then, returned or expired reservations are made available each Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can check if reservations are available on the FAA’s website. Scroll down to Step 2 to find the link.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners