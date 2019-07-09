Garmin expands availability of retrofit G1000 NXi to Cessnas and Bonanzas

Garmin has added another five aircraft to the list eligible for its G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade.

Aircraft equipped with a WAAS G1000 integrated flight deck that are now eligible for the G1000 NXi include the Cessna 172 R/S, Cessna 182T, Cessna 206H, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, and Beechcraft Baron G58.

The Garmin G1000 NXI in a Cessna 206.

As part of the G1000 NXi upgrade for these aircraft, Flight Stream 510 and Connext technology enables the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck, according to company officials.

Additional features enabled by the Flight Stream 510 include two-way flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more among the G1000 NXi and the Garmin Pilot, FltPlan Go and ForeFlight.

The G1000 NXi supports the display of various Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In benefits, including traffic and subscription-free Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather.

Other standard features include SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, which provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short, or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight, company officials said. Visual and audible runway distance remaining annunciations are also available via SurfaceWatch.

Additional features that are standard include animated NEXRAD weather radar imagery, Vertical Situation Display (VSD), IFR enroute charts, VFR sectionals and Visual Reporting Points (VRPs).

The new displays preserve the same footprint and connectors, so panel and wiring modifications are minimized, according to company officials.

Garmin is taking orders for the G1000 NXi upgrade in the five aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in August.

The G1000 NXi upgrade for these aircraft is available for $28,995 from Garmin authorized dealers (installation and hardware charges may apply), which includes the avionics system software and STC Letter of Authorization (LOA) from Textron Aviation.

The upgraded components of the G1000 NXi come with a two-year warranty.