Uncertificated pilot crashes

According to the pilot, the Piper PA-28-180 touched down on the approach end of the grass airstrip in Whaleyville, Virginia.
During the landing roll, he did not realize that his “right foot was resting against the right toe brake.”
The airplane left the right side of the airstrip and hit trees.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right-wing spar and horizontal stabilizer.
The pilot did not possess a pilot certificate.
Probable cause: The pilot’s inadvertent brake application during the landing roll, which resulted in a loss of directional control.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA430
This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
