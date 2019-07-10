Picture of the Day: Shiba gets his wings

Matthew Friedman submitted the following photo and note: ‘Took my Shiba ‘Stitch’ on his first flight from Warrenton, Virginia, to Oxford, Connecticut, in a C182. He was such an awesome traveler. He was either looking outside enjoying the view or having a nap. I wonder what that canine brain contemplates while looking out at the sky?”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.