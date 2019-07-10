Researcher seeks pilot input on sharing airspace with drones

As part of his dissertation, Lakshmi Vempati, a doctoral candidate at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, is looking for pilots to fill out an electronic questionnaire about flying in airspace and at airports where unmanned aerial systems — drones — also fly.

Pilots who participate can enter a drawing to win a DJI Tello Quadcopter drone.

To participate in the research project, you must be at least 18 years old and a civilian pilot (with any rating and experience level) who has flown in the last six months.

Researchers estimate it will take about 15 minutes to complete the questionnaire, which you can find here.

If you have any questions regarding the study, or the questionnaire, you can contact the researcher, Lakshmi Vempati, at vempatil@my.erau.edu or the dissertation committee chair, Dr. Scott Winter, at winte25e@erau.edu.