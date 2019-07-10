Takeoff roll ends badly in unfamiliar plane

The pilot of the experimental, amateur-built airplane reported that he was unfamiliar with the Lancair 235 and that, during a pre-purchase flight, he was accompanied by an aircraft mechanic/pilot familiar with the airplane.

The mechanic, seated in the right seat, instructed him to anticipate adding right rudder when increasing power during takeoff.

During takeoff, the pilot applied right rudder, however once full power was applied, the airplane continued to veer to the left.

He added that he and the mechanic verbally communicated that they “both were applying right rudder and simultaneous aileron.”

The pilot then pulled the mixture control to shut off the engine. However, the airplane continued off the left side of the runway.

The pilot heard a loud “pop,” and the plane then veered to the right, the landing gear collapsed, and the plane came to rest off the right side of the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and rudder.

The pilot reported that he believed a “mechanical” failure caused the airplane to not respond to inputs from the right rudder, right brake, and right aileron and that the left brake or bearing seized, causing enough friction to overcome the control inputs.

The mechanic stated that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

According to the mechanic, the airplane was not equipped with rudder/brake pedals on the right side, and before the flight, the pilot had used the brakes effectively to taxi for takeoff. He further stated, “all brakes were in good shape, and everything was in good operational condition.”

The automated weather observation system on the airport in Denison, Texas, reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 190° at 7 knots. The pilot was departing on runway 17L.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the takeoff roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA435

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.