Red Bull air racers take discovery flight

Ahead of the first stop of the Red Bull Air Race at Lake Balaton, Hungary, July 13-14, 2019, two of the pilots in the World Championship — François Le Vot (France) and Ben Murphy (Great Britain) — took a discovery flight over the famed lake.

Daniel Grund/Red Bull Content Pool Ben Murphy of Great Britain and Francois Le Vot of France fly over Lake Hévíz, Europe’s largest thermal lake.

In their single-seat raceplanes, the competitors enjoyed an aerial view of Lake Hévíz, a geological curiosity as Europe’s largest thermal lake, as well as Festetics Palace, a Baroque beauty that draws visitors from around the globe.

Ben Murphy of Great Britain flies over the Tihany Peninsula prior to the third stage of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship at Balaton Lake, Hungary on July 10, 2019.

Nearer the race location of Zamárdi, they soared over Tihany Peninsula, which boasts a lush nature reserve and twin-spired Benedictine Abbey Church.

Ben Murphy of Great Britain and Francois Le Vot of France fly over Festetics Palace.

Le Vot and Murphy finished just off the podium in fourth and fifth place at the June stop in Russia, and this weekend they will lead the rest of the international field in putting pressure on the current leaders in the title race, Yoshihide Muroya (Japan), Martin Šonka (Czech Republic) and Matt Hall (Australia).

Daniel Grund/Red Bull Content Pool Ben Murphy of Great Britain and Francois Le Vot of France fly over Benedictine Abbey Church of Tihany .

This will be the last stop in Europe for the Red Bull Air Race Championship, as Red Bull officials have canceled the races after this season. The next —and last — race is slated for Sept. 7-8 in Chiba, Japan.