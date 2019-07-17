Garmin debuts aircraft USB charger

Garmin has introduced the GSB 15, a small, lightweight USB charger designed for a wide range of aircraft.

Designed specifically for aircraft installations, the GSB 15 includes two 18W (up to 3A) USB Type-A charging ports that allow pilots and passengers to charge tablets and mobile devices in the cockpit and throughout the cabin in the aircraft. A single GSB 15 is capable of charging two full-size tablets while using them at full backlight.

Optional halo lighting around the exterior of the ports allows pilots and passengers to connect to the GSB 15 easily during nighttime conditions.

Two versions of the GSB 15 are available. One contains a connector on the back of the unit, designed for panel mount installations. A second variant has a connector on the bottom of the GSB 15 and is designed for installations in depth-constrained areas, such as near cabin sidewalls.

Installation is simplified as the GSB 15 can take the place of an existing aircraft instrument hole with an optional adapter plate, Garmin officials said.

The GSB 15 has received FAA certification, as well as European approval. Priced at $349, the GSB 15 will begin shipping the week of July 22, 2019.