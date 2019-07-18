For sale: Florida airpark with longest private runway in the U.S.

OCALA, Florida — A Florida airpark that boasts the longest private runway in the United States is up for sale.

Jumbolair, which includes Jumbolair Aviation Estates, the former Muriel Vanderbilt mansion, a warehouse/manufacturing complex, horse stalls, and more, is on the market for $10.5 million.

Jumbolair Aviation Estates includes 38 private aviation homes, including one owned by actor John Travolta. All homes have access to the 7,550′ runway.

The runway at Jumbolair.

“This is a tremendous property — Jumbolair has such a colorful history,” said Bartow McDonald IV, managing director of SVN Florida, which is handling the sale of the property. “It’s a point of departure for all kinds of private and business travel. The runway is so large it can accommodate a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet.”

John Travolta owns a house at Jumbolair.

Back in the 1970s, a Vanderbilt horse farm occupied the land. But Arthur Jones, who invented the Nautilus line of exercise equipment, acquired the property and set up — among other things — a refuge for African wildlife, including elephants, rhinos, crocodiles, and a silverback gorilla named Mickey. His ex-wife, Terri Jones, turned the property into an aviation community a decade later.

“This is the place for someone with a passion for aviation who wants to be part of an exciting, vibrant community,” McDonald said. “This property is also in the heart of thoroughbred horse country. Ocala is the horse capital of the world, and the World Equestrian Center is just a short distance away — perfect for someone in the market for an equestrian estate.”