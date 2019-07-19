Aircraft Spruce appointed Lycoming distributor

Lycoming has named Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. an authorized distributor for Lycoming engines and engine parts.

The Lycoming IO-540 engine.

“Aircraft Spruce has carried Lycoming products for many years, and now with a direct relationship with Lycoming as a distributor, we will be able to increase our inventory and provide competitive pricing on the full line of Lycoming engines and parts,” said Aircraft Spruce President Jim Irwin said.

Customers can order on Aircraft Spruce’s website or through the toll-free hotline, with same day shipping for orders placed by 4 p.m. warehouse time, Aircraft Spruce officials note.

Aircraft Spruce has been a distributor of aircraft parts, avionics, and pilot supplies since 1965 with regional distribution facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.