Sporty’s releases 2019 edition of Instrument Proficiency Check Course

The latest edition of Sporty’s Instrument Proficiency Check Course has been released.

The Instrument Proficiency Check Course, which includes more than three hours of HD video, is divided into 38 segments with a review quiz at the end that provides instant feedback on how you performed.

New segments cover the latest weather products, such as the Graphical Forecast for Aviation (GFA), along with IFR flying strategies to take advantage of the latest technology, such as mobile EFB apps, ADS-B and glass cockpits.

Updated information on flying with datalink weather to improve in-flight decision making is also included, as well as an interview with ATC to learn the controller’s expectation for pilots.

The Instrument Proficiency Check Course reviews instrument approach procedures, including the differences between LNAV, LP, LPV, and LNAV+V when flying GPS approaches.

The course also explains how to fly the latest RNAV SIDs and STARs, including Climb Via and Descend Via clearances, and covers emergency procedures, including instrument failure, fuel emergencies and lost communications, according to Sporty’s officials.

Compatible with all devices — iOS, Android, online, Apple TV and Roku — the course also provides links to reference documents to take your studies to the next level with the FAR/AIM, Instrument Flying Handbook, and more. The course has been accepted for FAA Wings credit.

The Instrument Proficiency Check Course is available for $49.99.