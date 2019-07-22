Picture of the day: Making its debut at Oshkosh

On opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, General Aviation News Publisher Ben Sclair captured these photos of the new NF Aircraft Explorer, explaining: “Barely a month old, the Explorer from NF Aircraft made its U.S. debut at AirVenture. Built in Germany and the Czech Republic, the Explorer has a 6,400 pound max takeoff weight with a 3,307 pound empty weight. “

Barely a month old, the Explorer from NF Aircraft made its U.S. debut at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019. Built in Germany and the Czech Republic, the Explorer has a 6,400 pound max takeoff weight with a 3,307 pound empty weight.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as we