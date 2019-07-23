Lycoming introduces Electronic Ignition System

Lycoming Engines introduced the Lycoming Electronic Ignition System (EIS) on opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

The Lycoming EIS is a drop-in replacement for magnetos and provides easy installation and engine startability, according to company officials.

“Lycoming’s pursuit of electrical engine technology supports improvements in aviation safety, durability, and performance,” company officials said in a prepared release.

“As to safety, the General Aviation Joint Steering Committee (GAJSC), a public-private partnership working to improve general aviation safety, has identified improved reliability in reciprocating engine ignition systems as a key safety enhancement. The Lycoming EIS accomplishes this enhancement by using a solid-state design that has no moving parts, is designed to go to Time Between Overhaul (TBO), and has no scheduled maintenance requirements,” officials continued.

Lycoming officials added they have received ” numerous customer requests for an electronic ignition system option for their Lycoming engine.”

“We are pleased to bring Lycoming EIS to the market and offer this new option to our customers,” said Shannon Massey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lycoming.

Lycoming is the process of obtaining FAA certification for the new ignition system.

Meanwhile, Lycoming EIS is available immediately for all experimental Lycoming engines in a fixed timing configuration, in both single or dual installation.

Single and dual Lycoming EIS installation will soon be available for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) via amended Type Certificate.

Installation approval for aftermarket customers will be via Approved Model List (AML) supplemental type certificate (STC). Lycoming is currently working with an STC provider for the aftermarket portion of the project, officials note.

CubCrafters is Lycoming’s OEM launch customer for dual Lycoming EIS. Lycoming’s IO-390-D3B6, marketed under the CubCrafters trade name CC393i, is a new high-performance engine that includes the dual Lycoming EIS and powers CubCrafters CC-19 XCub (pictured above).

Additionally, Textron Aviation is working with Lycoming on integrating Lycoming EIS into new Cessna OEM aircraft. Textron Aviation also intends to work with Lycoming on aftermarket implementation for its existing Cessna aircraft fleet, Lycoming officials said.