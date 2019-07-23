Stinson crashes after brake seal fails

During a cross-country flight, the airline transport pilot chose an en route stop to refuel. During the landing roll at the airport in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, the Stinson 108 started to drift left, so he applied the right brake and rudder to correct the turn. However, the brake “went to the floor.”

He was unable to correct the turn, and the plane continued off the edge of the runway.

An examination of the braking system confirmed that the right brake was not functional, likely due to a failed seal.

Probable cause: The pilot’s loss of directional control during landing due to the failure of the right brake seal.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA280

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.