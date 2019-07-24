Buying aircraft insurance after 80

When Gerald McMullen of Spokane, Washington, went to renew the insurance on his Bonanza V-35 this year, he was in for a rude surprise.

While there was no increase in the premium, the now 80-year-old pilot would be required to have a “fully qualified Open Pilot Warranty pilot in the right seat for all flights.”

“Really?” he asked. “I’m an accident free pilot with over 8,000 hours IFR.”

His broker was able to shop around and get insurance through another company with no restrictions, but his premium was $600 higher.

“Start shopping early if you are over 80,” he warns other pilots. “Welcome to the ‘golden years.’”

Jerry McMullen

McMullen isn’t the only pilot facing this situation.

According to insurance professionals, it’s common for insurance companies to put additional requirements on pilots over the age of 80, such as requiring a safety pilot, an annual medical, or annual flight review. To avoid these often burdensome requirements, you’ll end up paying more for your insurance.

Remember how insurance works: Thousands upon thousands of people pay premiums into specific categories, spreading the risk for everyone in that category.

Teri Miller

“In car insurance, you have millions and millions of people in that category, so the risk is spread out. In our little part of the world, aviation insurance is a small group to begin with and an even smaller group of people over the age of 70 flying their aircraft,” said Teri Miller, vice president of AssuredPartners Aerospace, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s strategic partner for insurance.

It’s all based on data and statistics that show that the claims experience for older pilots is higher than for younger pilots.

But what if you are an accident-free 80-year-old pilot in great health like McMullen?

That doesn’t matter to the insurance companies.

“That may be true — and it probably is in a lot of cases — but the reality is he still has an 80 year old body and there’s no way for an underwriter to underwrite an individual physically,” said Jon Harden, founder of Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR). “Insurance companies are run by data and statistics and their statistics say the chances of him having an accident or forgetting to put the gear down are a whole lot more when he’s 80 than if he were 55.”

You can call it discriminatory, but it’s no different from an 18 year old who drives a Corvette, Harden notes. He’s going to pay whopping insurance premiums.

“Statistics show he’s going to have an accident and probably a bad one,” Harden said.

A Changing Market

It’s not just age affecting the insurance companies’ decisions. It’s also the current marketplace, according to Harden.

“The insurance market is changing this year and it’s changing considerably,” he said.

But the changes have been coming for a while now, according to both insurance professionals.

Jon Harden

Insurance rates have been low for a really long time and, in fact, have declined over the last 10 years. Competition was behind most of that, according to Harden.

But now, even though the accident rates are falling in GA, the costs of repairing aircraft and dealing with losses are increasing.

“The expense of adjusting a loss, attorneys, and the cost of repairs has gone way up,” he said. “There’s also an increased frequency and severity of high liability claims.”

Both insurance pros also point out that it’s not just the aviation world affecting your claims. The recent spate of hurricanes and tornadoes has hit insurance companies hard, so rates go up for everyone, including general aviation.

All of that combines to fuel increases in premiums, usually about 10% to 15%, he said.

“But combined with the rate increases, the insurance companies have also adjusted their underwriting, and that mostly affects older pilots,” Harden noted.

While pilots over 80 have always paid higher premiums, companies now are placing more restrictions on them, like in McMullen’s case.

Harden notes that what type of airplane the older pilot flies makes a difference.

“A second pilot on board probably wouldn’t be required if it’s a Skyhawk, but if it’s a Bonanza or a twin, there are going to be additional requirements,” he said.

There are 16 insurance companies in general aviation and each one has its own underwriting requirements — and those requirements can change with the changing market conditions.

“We’re seeing this every day with our customers,” Harden said. “A company that was not a problem for an airplane owner last year has a new requirement, so we shop all the markets to see what’s available for him and give him options.”

Some Practical Tips to Protect Yourself

What can you do in this new market to protect yourself?

“You’ll just have to let your broker do their job and find you the best solution for your situation,” Harden said. “I’ve had customers decide to downgrade their airplane and go from a twin to a single so they could continue flying without the restrictions that were being imposed.”

Miller offers several other tips: